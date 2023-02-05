Tottenham vs Manchester City: Gary Neville left shocked by Harry Kane miss











Gary Neville was left shocked on Sky Sports today after watching Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane completely miss the ball against Manchester City.

Kane made history in north London today as he became the club’s all-time top goalscorer after his first-half effort.

The 29-year-old benefited from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s frontfoot pressing and finished excellently to beat Ederson.

Tottenham defended resolutely in the first-half and caused City plenty of problems on the counter-attack. But Neville was left stunned at the beginning of the second-half as Kane missed an opportunity to test Ederson once again.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville shocked by Kane miss

Emerson Royal delivered a brilliant cross into Kane, but the Spurs talisman completely missed the ball as he attempted to volley it goalward.

Neville was co-commentating on the game and felt Kane should have taken the shot on his stronger foot, rather than his left.

“There’s somethings you never see. I can’t believe how he’s gone to strike that,” Neville said.

“It’s not for me to tell someone who’s scored 267 goals how to actually strike a ball. But it looks like he should hit it with his right foot.”

Jamie Carragher was also co-commentating on the game and joked: “You just have.”

Neville responded: “Just look at that. Why’s he gone with his left foot, across his body? Surely that’s a right footed one for him.”

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs continued to cause City problems in the second-half and Kane even had another chance to double their lead.

But the Englishman was denied by a brilliant save from Ederson, who came off his line to make a smart stop.

Tottenham were reduced to 10-men towards the end of the game after Cristian Romero picked up a second yellow card. But Conte’s men managed to hold on to an important victory that puts them back in the mix for Champions League qualification.

Show all