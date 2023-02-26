Tottenham vs Chelsea: Graham Potter praises 'great' Oliver Skipp goal











Chelsea boss Graham Potter has admitted that he was impressed with Oliver Skipp’s goal for Tottenham Hotspur today.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 win over their London rivals after goals from both Skipp and Harry Kane.

Skipp bagged his first ever goal for the club in what was his 67th appearance and he certainly opened his account in style.

The 22-year-old beat Joao Felix to the ball on the edge of the Chelsea box before unleashing a powerful shot which rattled in off the crossbar.

It set Spurs on their way to an important victory over Potter’s men and the Blues boss has admitted that it was a great strike, while conceding that his side could have done more to prevent the goal.

Potter praises Skipp

The chance came from some sloppy defending from Chelsea as Enzo Fernandez and Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to communicate effectively.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Potter was asked if his Chelsea side could have dealt with the situation more effectively before Skipp rifled in a spectacular long-range effort.

“Well, there were a few things. In any goal there’s always areas that you can improve, we didn’t win the first contact then it was a save, then it wasn’t a save,” the Chelsea boss said.

“Then a scrambled clearance which maybe could have been cleared better. Then Skipp nicks it and it’s a great strike into the top corner.”

Skipp is enjoying a run in the Tottenham side after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier this month.

The Spurs academy product has certainly grabbed his opportunity with both hands after being unfortunate with injuries over the past year.

He formed a brilliant partnership with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield after the pair had played alongside each other during the early months of Antonio Conte’s reign.

