Tottenham urged to go and hire 51-year-old manager to replace Antonio Conte











Danny Murphy has urged Tottenham Hotspur to go and rehire Mauricio Pochettino to replace Antonio Conte.

Conte looks set to part ways with Tottenham this week, with The Telegraph reporting that the club are expected to agree his departure in the coming days.

The Italian boss’ contract was set to run until the end of the season and he was widely expected to leave then. But his explosive post-match press conference on Saturday seems to have sped that process up.

He didn’t hold back any punches after his side surrendered a 3-1 lead at Southampton as he labelled his players ‘selfish’ and commented on the club’s lack of silverware under current owners, ENIC.

Spurs will seemingly be searching for a new manager once again and Murphy believes that they should convince Pochettino to return to north London.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Murphy urges Tottenham to hire Pochettino again

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Murphy admitted that he wouldn’t have been in favour of Pochettino returning to Spurs if he hadn’t spent time with the Argentine at last year’s World Cup.

“I was very fortunate to spend quality time with Pochettino at the World Cup and I would’ve probably been a little bit on the side of caution in getting him back,” the former Spurs man said.

“But the more I spoke to him, the more I thought ‘wow, this guy’. He doesn’t only love his football, he knows his football. Players from all over the world, he knew about everybody.

“He’s going back a better manager. He’s going back after working with unbelievable footballers with different types of attitudes and egos, which gives him a hell of a lot of experience in walking through the door at Tottenham with a new squad of international players.

“But different to the squad he inherited when he came from Southampton because a lot of them were young lads and he improved them and helped them mature, which is a different coaching job. This one, he’s walking in with the experience of being at PSG.

“He knows the club, the supporters like him, he knows the owner and how he works, he’s not going to whine about this money and that money. It’s a no brainer to me.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

A potential return to Spurs for Pochettino seems inevitable at some stage, but it remains unclear whether he will be the man to replace Conte.

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold recently claimed that there is not an ‘overwhelming majority’ of members on the Tottenham board who are in favour of his return.

The 51-year-old is said to be keen on a reunion with Tottenham, but it remains to be seen whether or not the club are willing to swallow their pride.

