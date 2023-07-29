Tottenham trying to sign ‘very special’ £30m midfielder if Hojbjerg leaves

Tottenham are keeping their eyes on a number of midfielders this summer as the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg remains uncertain.

The Danish midfielder is set to move on from Tottenham this summer. Atletico Madrid are hoping to sort out a deal for the former Southampton man in the coming weeks.

Of course, Hojbjerg leaving means there’s a need for a new signing at Tottenham.

And according to The Times, Barcelona’s Franck Kessie is once again coming into focus for Spurs.

Kessie was a player Antonio Conte was keen on bringing to the club when he was in charge. In the end, he signed for Barcelona from AC Milan.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, his spell in La Liga hasn’t been perfect and there’s talk he could move on this summer. Tottenham, then, seem to have reignited their interest.

Reports have suggested Kessie could be allowed to leave Barca for around £30m. The Ivorian is seen by Barca as one of the players they can sacrifice to bring in much needed funds.

Lauded by the BBC’s Pat Nevin as being a ‘very special’ midfielder, Kessie has been looked at by a number of clubs in England in the last few windows, including Liverpool.

Kessie with much to prove still

There is definitely a fine player in there with Franck Kessie. You don’t play for AC Milan then get a move to Barcelona without having something about you.

But so far, we’ve not quite seen the very best of him. That’s something Spurs need to be mindful of really. Can Kessie come in and hit the ground running and make a big difference? There remains question marks over that.

However, if Postecoglou can get Kessie playing and playing well, then he could be a good signing. Certainly, given the price, he could even prove to be a bargain as well if he does go well.