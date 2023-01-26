Tottenham tried to swap £27m player for Arnaut Danjuma last summer











The Athletic reports that Tottenham Hotspur actually tried to include Giovani Lo Celso in a deal with Villarreal for Arnaut Danjuma last summer.

Spurs have finally wrapped up their first signing of the window after confirming the arrival of Danjuma yesterday.

Antonio Conte’s men moved quickly to sign the Dutchman from under Everton’s noses, after The Daily Mail reported that the player had even completed his medical and media duties ahead of a switch to Goodison Park.

While the signing of Danjuma came out of nowhere, it seems Tottenham’s interest in the 25-year-old actually goes back to the summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham tried to swap Lo Celso for Danjuma

The Athletic reports that Tottenham’s move for Danjuma was actually encouraged by long-term scouting from the club.

Spurs were considering the forward as an option over the summer and even looked at including him as part of a deal for Lo Celso, who eventually joined Villarreal on loan.

Danjuma was coming off the back of a brilliant season with the Yellow Submarine at the time and starred during their run to the Champions League semi-final.

Of course, much has changed at the La Liga outfit since, with Unai Emery completing a switch to Aston Villa back in November.

Lo Celso had fallen out of favour under Conte after Spurs made his loan switch from Real Betis a permanent move for £27 million back in January, 2020. The Argentine enjoyed a decent spell with Villarreal last season and it made perfect sense for him to return to Spain.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham attempt to include the ‘incredible’ Lo Celso as part of a deal for Danjuma over the summer, providing the Dutchman’s loan move is a success.

While Tottenham’s move for Danjuma appears to be an opportunistic one, it seems that they have already looked at signing him recently.

The former Bournemouth winger was one of Emery’s key players so it’s no surprise that they didn’t manage to strike a deal with Villarreal over the summer.

Show all