Tottenham transfer news: What Van der Vaart has said about Danjuma

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.

On Tuesday afternoon, speculation emerged claiming Spurs were looking to hijack Everton’s deal for the Dutchman.

Things moved quickly, and now Danjuma is reportedly on his way to London for a medical with Tottenham.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Tottenham will be getting their hands on a player Spurs cult hero Rafael van der Vaart labelled a “golden player”.

In 2021, Van der Vaart told VoetbalZone that Danjuma reminded him of Netherlands legend Arjen Robben.

“We have a golden player on our hands,” he said. “He can decide something, like Robben.

“Gave him the ball, something is happening. Danjuma has that. He makes you sit on the edge of your seat.”

Although Danjuma is yet to become a regular with the Oranje, he’s gone from strength to strength at club level.

The 25-year-old joined Villarreal from Bournemouth in 2021 for a reported £22million.

Danjuma has registered 22 goals and four assists from 51 Yellow Submarine appearances.

This term, he has six goals from 17 outings, though a change in circumstances has led to him becoming available.

Numerous Premier League clubs have been linked with him, including former employers Bournemouth.

However, Tottenham appear to have won the race for the talented winger.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

‘There’s so much I still want to achieve’

A year ago, Danjuma told the Guardian that he thinks he is among the best wingers in the world.

He said: “If we look at what I’ve done (in the 2021/22) season it’s quite fair and factual to say I’m among the best wingers in the world.

“To be the best you need to aim for more, and there’s so much I still want to achieve.

“I work with the striker coach on a daily basis. He sends me clips of every training session. I look into my movement, the way I run, how I pop the ball off.

“I look into my shape, where I stand in the formation. After the game we go through it and see there’s a lot of stuff I can do better.”

Danjuma has certainly shown he’s a top player, and his change in circumstances means Tottenham can now benefit.

Antonio Conte could certainly do with bolstering his attacking ranks to cover for any more front-line injuries.

Meanwhile, Danjuma now gets the chance to play Champions League football again.