Tottenham transfer news: Spurs scouting left-back likened to Theo Hernandez

Tottenham Hotspur have a lot of work to do to save their season, both on and off the pitch.

Spurs have won just one of their five Premier League games after the World Cup.

Tottenham have also lost their last two games, both against title-challenging opposition.

This month, Antonio Conte is reportedly looking to bolster his ranks at right wing-back and up front.

However, a report from France has suggested that Spurs could also be looking for fresh legs at left wing-back.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Tottenham are scouting Rennes talent Adrien Truffert.

The report largely covers Spurs’ apparent interest in teammate Lovro Majer, before ending by mentioning Truffert.

At present, Conte has Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon at left-back.

However, the jury remains out on both players in terms of helping take Spurs to the next level.

Tottenham target Truffert – factfile

Truffert has come through the ranks at Rennes and has gone on to make 101 appearances for the club.

He has also won one cap for France, making his debut in the UEFA Nations League loss to Denmark.

Truffert has been compared to Theo Hernandez on Twitter, while Football Talent Scout likens him to Lucas Digne.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via FC Inter News, Rennes value Truffert at €15m (£13m).

The latter publication said the player has the ‘right traits for fitting into (Simone) Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation’.

This is good to hear, considering Conte also likes his 3-5-2 setup.

Get French Football News recently deemed Truffert a ‘left-back prodigy who Europe’s elite should be looking at’.

They wrote: ‘France have produced a plethora of modern full-backs of late, Truffert is the latest example.

‘The left-back accumulates 7.68 progressive carries per game, making him one of the best ball carriers in the league.

‘Averaging 59 passes per game, with an accuracy rate of 80% over the last year, Truffert could be a significant addition to a team that more relies on possession-based football.

‘Defensively, FBRef stats show the left-back has impressively made almost three blocks and interceptions and more than two clearances every game.

‘Thanks to his long legs, Truffert sometimes looks more suited to defending but his offensive numbers impress too.

‘Truffert has been involved in two shot creating actions per game while averaging two touches inside the area.’

GFFN concluded by saying: ‘While Truffert is understood to be a prodigy who could attract interest from abroad in the upcoming transfer windows, interested parties shouldn’t overlook the fact that he’s a star in the making and could become a dominant force in the years to come.’