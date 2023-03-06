Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs looking to sign teenage sensation Adama Bojang











Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are among the English clubs keeping a close eye on Gambian wonderkid, Adama Bojang.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, both Spurs and Forest are watching Bojang. The 18-year-old is currently lighting up the AFCON under-20 tournament and smashed in a hat-trick on Friday against South Sudan.

Bojang, who currently plays for Steve Biko FC over in the Gambian league and has an impressive scoring record at that level as well.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The teenager is one of the emerging talents in Africa overall and the Daily Mail claims that his performances have alerted the scouting teams of both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest.

Both clubs see Bojang as a player who could be worth taking a punt on in terms of the future. Of course, Bojang would not be expected to make such a jump from the Gambian league to the Premier League as soon as he moves.

The African nations have provided a wealth of excellent players to the PL over the years. The likes of Sadio Mane and Didier Drogba have shone brightly, while Spurs currently have the likes of Yves Bissouma on their books, representing Mali.

TBR’s View: Adama Bojang one to watch for Tottenham fans

Given the amount of immense talent to emerge from the African continent in recent years then the name of Adama Bojang is one for Tottenham fans to watch.

He’s by no means the finished article at all. But then again, what 18-year-old is?

All he can keep doing is impressing and after his excellent hat-trick on Friday, he’ll be keen to keep scoring the goals and helping Gambia progress.

Tottenham have a wealth of talent in their youth ranks already. Adding Bojang, then, wouldn’t be a bad idea at all by the looks of things.