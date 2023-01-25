Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could beat Barcelona and Chelsea to Porro











Tottenham Hotspur are finally up and running in the January transfer window.

On Wednesday, Spurs sealed the loan signing of Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma from under the noses of Everton.

Now, it looks as though Tottenham are making great progress in pursuit of another highly-coveted player.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Pedro Porro is Spurs’ main target ahead of the transfer deadline, with Antonio Conte eager to strengthen at right-back.

As well as Tottenham, the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona have been monitoring the 23-year-old, according to The Athletic.

And while Sporting CP have played hardball in negotiations, it looks as though an agreement is getting close.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo – via Sport Witness – have reported that ‘everything points to’ Spurs matching Porro’s €45m release clause.

Even though the agreement is still to be finalised, O Jogo report that it could still be concluded today.

Apparently, Spurs and Sporting just need to discuss payment methods, commissions and third-party shares relating to solidarity mechanism payments.

The outlet also claims that Tottenham and Sporting are also discussing the timing of the transfer.

The Portuguese giants will be contesting the Taca Da Liga final on Saturday. Perhaps it could be Porro’s Sporting swansong.

Photo by Zed Jameson/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs edging towards ‘perfect’ player for Conte

Tottenham manager Conte has been looking to bolster his ranks at right wing-back.

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have done well at times, Porro would be a big upgrade on both.

Indeed, the Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ fit for Conte’s system.

Spurs also have Djed Spence in their ranks, but he has barely featured under Conte.

Indeed, Tottenham have reportedly given Spence the go-ahead to leave on loan this month.