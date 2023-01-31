Tottenham transfer news: Spurs backed to look at centre-back today if one gets 'thrown into their arms'











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the brink of announcing the signing of Pedro Porro.

Michael Bridge has told GiveMeSport he feels Spurs will probably be done after Porro’s arrival from Sporting CP.

The Sky Sports journalist also shared the circumstances in which Tottenham could potentially make another signing today.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bridge reckons that Spurs will “be done, unless a central defender gets thrown into their arms”.

Tottenham are seemingly about to get the signing of Porro over the line today.

As per BBC Sport, Spurs are going to land the 23-year-old on an initial loan deal.

This includes an obligation for Spurs to buy Porro this summer for €45m (around £40m).

Discussing Tottenham’s deadline day business, Bridge told GiveMeSport: “I know there was a little excitement from Spurs fans now that Porro is a loan and not a permanent signing.

“Does that mean Spurs have got more money to spend in January? But that’s not the case. It was a Sporting request.

“I think Spurs will be done, unless a central defender gets thrown into their arms, who they also like.”

Who could Spurs potentially target today after Porro?

One central defender Tottenham have reportedly been targeting is Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie.

Two days ago, 90Min reported that Spurs had enquired about the possibility of signing the 21-year-old.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is said to be a big fan of Hincapie.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Leverkusen have reportedly slapped a £65m price tag on the 21-year-old.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jacque Talbot gave his verdict on a potential late Spurs move for Hincapie.

“It’s very late in the window,” he told GiveMeSport.

“And obviously, as the window approaches close, it’s harder to do them deals from abroad, especially far away, but it is quite interesting with Bayer Leverkusen.

“He’s a very progressive centre-back, who can also operate as a left-back. I think it’s been reported in Germany, they’ve got an interest there.

“He’s very young, still 21-years-old and one of the brightest defenders in the Bundesliga.

“I’m not sure that Bayer Leverkusen will let him go for a minuscule amount, but that could be one for them.“

Who is Piero Hincapie?

Hincapie, as a left-footed centre-back prospect, wouldn’t be a bad shout for Spurs.

He’s an incredibly talented prospect with considerable experience at the highest level.

Hincapie has 54 appearances under his belt for Leverkusen, as well as 24 Ecuador caps.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Babagol wrote a scouting report on him back in 2021, when he was still with Talleres in Argentina.

‘Hincapie usually plays as a centre-back but can operate as a left-back too,’ they began.

‘He was always notable for his physical attributes, well-built, and quality movement in long and short distances.

‘He is aggressive and brave, winning duels both on the ground and in the air.

‘He’s comfortable on the ball, can carry it forward past the opposition first line of defence, and can pick a pass over distance.

Hincapie has also previously spoken highly of a player who he could potentially line up alongside at Tottenham – Cristian Romero.

“My brother tells me I’m a lot like him, I like him a lot,” ScoutedFTBL quotes Hincapie as saying.

And on Twitter, fans have compared his style of play to that of Romero.