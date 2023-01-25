Tottenham transfer news: Sky's Kaveh Solhekol shares Arnaut Danjuma verdict











Sky Sports News chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol has given his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur signing Arnaut Danjuma.

Spurs successfully hijacked Everton’s move for the Villarreal forward, who joined the Lilywhites on an initial loan deal on Wednesday.

Danjuma had undergone a medical with the Toffees and looked set to link up with them.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

However, he hadn’t signed the contract yet, so there was still the opportunity to join someone else.

Tottenham duly came along, convinced Danjuma to link up with them, and they’ve now announced him as their player.

“The Arnaut Danjuma story tells you just why clubs don’t announce signings until a player has signed on the dotted line,” Solhekol said on The Transfer Show (25/1/23, 17:04).

“The player was told by Villarreal that he could go to England, the Premier League and find a new club.

“He spoke to a number of clubs – Everton, Nottingham Forest Bournemouth and Tottenham.

“At the last minute, the opportunity to sign for Tottenham presented itself.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the future of Everton, you can’t really blame Danjuma for deciding to join Spurs.

“He thinks he is the real deal and it’s a bit of a no-brainer for Spurs as this is a loan with only the option of a permanent deal.”

‘A golden player’

Tottenham have struck gold with Danjuma, as he ticks plenty of boxes for Antonio Conte.

He is talented, has Premier League experience, is versatile, and is a low-risk signing for Tottenham.

If Danjuma goes well, Spurs have the option to buy him. If not, they have no obligation to sign him permanently.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham have got their hands on a player Spurs cult hero Rafael van der Vaart labelled a “golden player”.

In 2021, Van der Vaart told VoetbalZone that Danjuma reminded him of Netherlands legend Arjen Robben.

“We have a golden player on our hands,” he said. “He can decide something, like Robben.

“Gave him the ball, something is happening. Danjuma has that. He makes you sit on the edge of your seat.”