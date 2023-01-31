Tottenham transfer news: Sky journalist stunned by Spurs deadline day decision











Tottenham Hotspur have delivered some shock transfer news tonight.

Spurs have announced that Matt Doherty’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

The Republic of Ireland international has left Tottenham to join Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Most of the speculation throughout deadline day suggested that Spurs were going to loan Doherty out.

However, Tottenham dropped a bombshell by confirming that the 31-year-old has left N17 for good.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge was surprised as he spoke of Spurs’ decision to let Doherty go.

“This is unbelievable,” he said on Sky Sports News (31/1/23, 22:02).

“Firstly, Matt Doherty is an Atletico Madrid player. We expected this to be a loan deal, it was reported this morning.

“Now this is just in, we’re just about getting confirmation, I understand it’s to do with a FIFA loan limit.

“Tottenham have got Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Destiny Udogie and Joe Rodon.

“So it’s the FIFA limit of around eight. More on that as I get it, but I think this is the issue here and why Spurs have cancelled his contract.

“But wow, I did not expect that.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Surprising Spurs decision but great move for Doherty – TBR View

Wow indeed. Doherty seemed to have done enough to warrant Antonio Conte keeping him on board for the rest of the season.

It seemed like a surprise for him to be going out on loan, considering Djed Spence had left to link up with Rennes temporarily.

But to hear that Doherty has left Tottenham permanently, that has come as a surprise.

At the same time, Bridge’s explanation is fair enough. Spurs have quite a few players on loan, so in order to push this move through, a mutual termination was the only option

Nonetheless, it’s a great move for him, as he follows in Kieran Trippier’s footsteps of swapping N17 for 28022.