Tottenham transfer news: Romano shares fresh Porro deadline day update











Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Pedro Porro will sign for Tottenham Hotspur at around 8pm GMT.

After weeks of negotiations, Spurs are now seemingly on the brink of getting their man.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been looking for reinforcements at right wing-back.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are capable of doing well, Porro is a big upgrade on both.

Meanwhile, Conte hasn’t deemed Djed Spence first-team ready.

Indeed, the 2022 summer signing has now left Tottenham to join Rennes on loan for the rest of the season.

Spence’s departure has seemingly been sanctioned with Porro’s imminent arrival in mind.

And now, Tottenham should be confirming the 23-year-old’s signing soon enough.

“Pedro Porro will sign the contract as new Tottenham player in the next few hours,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“Around 8pm UK time.”

Pedro Porro will sign the contract as new Tottenham player in the next few hours, around 8pm UK time. ⚪️⏳ #DeadlineDay #THFC pic.twitter.com/m4K0fr48I6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Really exciting news for Tottenham fans, who now have a rough idea of when they can expect Porro’s signing.

Admittedly, the official announcement may or may not come precisely at 8pm.

Nonetheless, it’s pretty much a done deal, and all that’s left is that announcement.

As per BBC Sport, Tottenham are signing Porro on an initial loan deal.

This includes an obligation for Spurs to buy the 23-year-old this summer for €45m (around £40m).

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ fit for the Tottenham manager’s system.

Great news for Spurs and their fans, and it shouldn’t be long until the announcement is live.

Porro will be a big upgrade at right wing-back, an area that has long needed bolstering.