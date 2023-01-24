Tottenham transfer news: Romano shares exciting Danjuma transfer update
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are making progress in the race to sign Arnaut Danjuma.
Multiple reports have now surfaced claiming Spurs are trying to hijack Everton’s move for the Netherlands forward.
Tottenham have been looking to bring in a new attacking player in the January transfer window.
The likes of Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min have all spent time on the sidelines this campaign.
With Spurs looking to claw themselves back into top-four contention, strength in depth is a must.
And it looks as though Tottenham are trying to sign Danjuma from under the noses of the Toffees.
Romano took to Twitter at 2:35pm GMT to claim that a decision will come “soon”.
Spurs “trying to enter the race just before the final formal steps”, he added.
Ten minutes later, Romano shared a further update, suggesting things are moving really fast.
Danjuma is actually travelling to London now, claimed the transfer insider.
As per Romano’s tweets, Everton had all-but sealed Danjuma’s services on loan from Villarrreal.
The Dutchman had undergone a medical with Everton, and the final step was signing the official documents.
Now, it looks as though Tottenham may have just turned Danjuma’s head.
Ambitious swoop for Tottenham as Everton risk losing out on seemingly done deal
Romano had previously declared ‘here we go’ on Danjuma to Everton. It looked as though the official statement was the next thing on board.
However, things are developing fast regarding Tottenham’s interest in the Dutchman.
In the space of an hour, we’ve gone from rumours of Spurs entering the race for Danjuma, to the player actually heading towards London, presumably to discuss the deal further.
Everton fans will surely be gutted to hear what’s reportedly happening, but perhaps with Frank Lampard leaving, Danjuma may have changed his mind.