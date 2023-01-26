Tottenham transfer news: Romano claims Porro deal now almost done











It’s not been plain sailing, but Tottenham Hotspur are finally closing in on the signing of Pedro Porro.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has taken to Twitter with the good news for Spurs fans.

“Spurs and Sporting are closing in on the payment terms in 2/3 installments and then… done deal,” he wrote.

“All parties confident to get it done.”

Romano also said that Tottenham would be signing Porro on a contract until 2028, rather than 2027.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been on the lookout for reinforcements at right wing-back.

At present, his current options are Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal and Djed Spence.

Doherty and Emerson are certainly capable of delivering good displays, but Conte can’t be blamed for wanting an upgrade.

Meanwhile, Spence is a top talent, but the Spurs manager doesn’t see him as a regular player just yet.

Sporting CP have been tough in negotiations, not willing to settle for less than Porro’s €45m (£39m) release clause.

Now, it looks like they have agreed to Tottenham splitting their payments in two to three instalments, as Romano said.

A contract until 2028 shows that Conte and Spurs are both confident Porro could be a star of the future for them.

‘Everyone knows Porro now’

Indeed, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim recently said that he viewed the 23-year-old as one of the best full-backs around.

“Everyone knows Porro now,” he told Record.“It’s impossible not to look at him as one of the best full-backs.

“I’ve already mentioned the club’s idea to him.

“If they beat the clause it will be impossible, until then I hope to count on him. He has the capacity to take the ball forward.

“With Porro, our football already passes through him so much, we have to work without dramas, it would be difficult to replace him during the season.”

Fingers crossed Tottenham can seal an agreement and get Porro’s signature on the contract as quickly as possible.

In this transfer window, you never know what could happen, but Spurs are certainly on the right track.