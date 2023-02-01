Tottenham transfer news: Romano backs Spurs to move for Hincapie in summer











Tottenham Hotspur managed to strengthen two key positions in the January transfer window.

Spurs were in pursuit of a new right wing-back and an attacking reinforcement.

In Pedro Porro, Tottenham have brought in a big upgrade on the right flank.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arnaut Danjuma is a solid addition to the Lilywhites’ attacking ranks.

While not as high priority, Tottenham were apparently also looking at central defenders.

And though Spurs didn’t manage to get a new centre-back, Fabrizio Romano believes they’ll target one in summer.

He said on his YouTube channel yesterday that Tottenham are plotting a summer swoop for Piero Hincapie.

“I saw some rumours of Piero Hincapie, the Ecuadorian centre-back of Bayer Leverkusen,” said Romano.

“A very good player, but from what I understand, Tottenham want to sign him next summer.

“It is not something for the final hours, he’s not leaving Bayer Leverkusen also because the Bundesliga market is already closed.”

‘Aggressive and brave’

Hincapie, as a left-footed centre-back prospect, wouldn’t be a bad shout for Spurs.

The 21-year-old is an incredibly talented player with considerable experience at the highest level.

Hincapie has 54 appearances under his belt for Leverkusen, as well as 24 Ecuador caps.

Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

Described in his homeland as being a ‘really impressive’ player, Tottenham have liked him for some time.

Babagol wrote a scouting report on him back in 2021, when he was still with Talleres in Argentina.

‘Hincapie usually plays as a centre-back but can operate as a left-back too,’ they began.

‘He was always notable for his physical attributes, well-built, and quality movement in long and short distances.

‘He is aggressive and brave, winning duels both on the ground and in the air.

‘He’s comfortable on the ball, can carry it forward past the opposition first line of defence, and can pick a pass over distance.

Hincapie has also previously spoken highly of a player who he could potentially line up alongside at Tottenham – Cristian Romero.

“My brother tells me I’m a lot like him, I like him a lot,” ScoutedFTBL quotes Hincapie as saying.

And on Twitter, fans have compared the £65million-rated ace’s style of play to that of Romero.