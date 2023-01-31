Tottenham transfer news: Romano addresses Spurs fans about Porro announcement











Fabrizio Romano has sought to reassure Tottenham Hotspur fans about the Pedro Porro to Spurs move.

Reports throughout the day have been suggesting that Tottenham are on the right track regarding the 23-year-old’s signing.

Romano wrote on Twitter at 8:17pm GMT that Porro had just signed his contract as a Spurs player, saying “saga finally over”.

However, as of 9:30pm GMT, Tottenham were yet to announce that the Portuguese full-back was now in their ranks.

With the deadline ticking ever closer, this had led to concern among some Spurs fans.

However, Romano – speaking on his YouTube channel – told the Liliwhites faithful that there was nothing to worry about.

In comments relayed by The Spurs Express, the Italian said: “Let me say to Tottenham fans who are worried about lack of Porro announcement.

“Don’t worry, Pedro signed his contract, so it is just about communicating now.

“Let’s see what kind of announcement Spurs will do for this big signing.”

Nice of Romano to reassure Spurs fans – TBR View

As we all know, until the club drops the official announcement, a move isn’t fully completed.

Spurs themselves deprived a Premier League rival of such a move earlier this month. They signed Arnaut Danjuma after he’d done a medical and media with Everton.

However, Porro to Tottenham seems a lot more advanced. And Romano seems so confident about the move, that hopefully it won’t be the case here.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has wanted a new right wing-back this month. He wanted an upgrade on Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal and Djed Spence.

With Spence joining Rennes on loan and Doherty seemingly set for a switch to Atletico Madrid, Conte has already made room in his squad for Porro.

Hopefully it won’t be long now. And it’s nice of Romano to seek to reassure Spurs fans about the Porro move.