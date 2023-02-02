Giovani Lo Celso reacts after shock news from Tottenham earlier this week











Tottenham Hotspur delivered one of the biggest shocks of the January transfer window deadline day.

It came in the form of a departure, with Matt Doherty leaving Spurs by mutual contract termination.

The Republic of Ireland international subsequently joined Atletico Madrid on a deal until the end of the season.

Most of the speculation throughout deadline day suggested that Tottenham were going to loan Doherty out.

However, Spurs then dropped a bombshell by confirming that the 31-year-old had left N17 for good.

As it transpired, Tottenham already had eight players out on international loans, the limit as per FIFA rules.

Spurs already had Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Reguilon, Bryan Gil, Harry Winks, Rodon, Spence and Destiny Udogie out on loan.

This meant that the only way Doherty could join Atletico in January was as a free agent.

And so, the decision was taken for Tottenham and the right-back to terminate his contract.

And it wasn’t just a shock for the fanbase.

As per football.london, Doherty’s teammates were stunned when they found out he’d be leaving permanently that day.

‘Big things are coming Tottenham’s way’

On Wednesday, once the dust had settled, Doherty took to Instagram with two separate posts for Spurs and Atletico fans.

“Thank you @spursofficial for 2 and a half years in which I gave everything I could,” he wrote on the one for Tottenham.

“I loved going to work there it was a huge pleasure for me.

“The people who work there day to day and the players are people I will keep in contact with for life.

“Big things are coming Tottenham’s way and I can’t to see my friends there succeed. Thank you.”

Some of Doherty’s peers responded to him, wishing him all the best.

Giovani Lo Celso wrote: “Mattinhoooo all the best my friend”.

Meanwhile, Lucas Moura put: “All the best my brother, it was a pleasure to play alongside you. I will miss you. All the best on your next challenge. God bless”.

Some of Doherty’s former Wolves teammates also wished him well.

Ruben Neves wrote “Dooooooooooc” and Conor Coady said “what a man”.

While it’s a shame to see Doherty leave, Spurs did what they had to do to grant him a huge move to one of Spain’s top clubs.

Fingers crossed he’ll do as well as the last right-back to swap N17 for 28022 did.