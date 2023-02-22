Tottenham transfer news: Fenerbahce now planning Lucas Moura bid











Fenerbahce are now planning to meet with Tottenham Hotspur over signing Lucas Moura, with Haber Global reporting that the Turkish outfit are going to bid for him.

Moura has had a difficult time breaking into Antonio Conte’s side ever since the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski last year.

The Brazilian has found chances hard to come by and hasn’t been helped by his struggles with a calf injury this season.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

The 30-year-old’s current deal with Spurs is set to run until the end of the season and The Athletic reported last month that he is set to leave on a free transfer.

But Fenerbahce are seemingly readying a proposal to sign Moura before his contract expires.

Fenerbahce planning Moura bid

Haber Global reports that the Turkish transfer window remains open until March 5 and Fenerbahce are planning to meet Tottenham over the signing of Moura.

Jorge Jesus, the Yellow Canaries boss, feels that the Spurs star fits into his plans and the club are preparing an offer.

But the bid will not exceed roughly £1.7 million due to Moura’s contract situation.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Moura has been a loyal servant to Tottenham ever since he joined from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2018.

He’s often been popular with Spurs’ managers, including Jose Mourinho who once labelled him ‘amazing’.

But he has undoubtedly struggled over the past year and after Spurs brought in Arnaut Danjuma last month, it seems unlikely that he will get a run in the side anytime soon.

That being said, Tottenham may be mindful of weakening Conte’s squad outside the transfer window, especially for such a small fee. It might make more sense for the north Londoners to allow Moura to see out his contract, rather than losing another attacking option after letting Bryan Gil leave in January.

