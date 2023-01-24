Tottenham transfer news: Fabrizio Romano shares new Pedro Porro update

It’s been a busy day for Tottenham Hotspur on the transfer front.

Spurs are reportedly closing in on the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma, who looked set to join Everton.

Indeed, the Netherlands international will apparently have his medical with Tottenham this evening.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shared a fresh update on a player Spurs have been looking to sign all month.

Tottenham remain in talks over Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro, with the player’s club playing hard-ball.

Sporting have reiterated multiple times that they won’t let Porro go for any less than his £40m release clause.

However, Tottenham keep plugging away in pursuit of a good solution for both clubs.

Romano has taken to Twitter to claim that Spurs will have a new meeting on Wednesday over Porro.

Tottenham reportedly tried with a €37m (£32.5m) offer, but once again, it wasn’t to Sporting’s liking.

Spurs will now “hope to convince Sporting using add-ons and/or player in the deal”, according to Romano.

After Danjuma deal done, Tottenham scheduled new meeting on Wednesday to sign Pedro Porro — last proposal for €37m was not enough. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Spurs hope to convince Sporting using add-ons and/or player in the deal — been told payment terms will also be crucial. pic.twitter.com/J9rZwHlWVn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, Alasdair Gold provided an update on Tottenham’s stance towards signing Porro.

The journalist wrote on football.london that ‘there is a feeling the transfer could yet go either way this week’.

Gold then added: ‘There has definitely been progress made with a belief that the Portuguese club have begun to shift away from their initial insistence on the all up front £39.5m release clause needing to be met.’

Huge upgrade for Tottenham – TBR View

Although Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have been good at times – the former impressed against Fulham – Porro would be a huge upgrade on both.

Indeed, the Portuguese talent has been described as the ‘perfect’ player for Antonio Conte’s system.

With one week left of the transfer window, Tottenham will hope to strike a deal. It’s not proving easy but things seem to be on the right track.