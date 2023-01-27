Tottenham transfer news: Bruno Andrade shares update on Spurs and Pedro Porro











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still in talks with Sporting CP over Pedro Porro.

Spurs have been after the Portuguese talent all month, but it’s not exactly proving smooth sailing.

Earlier today, the likes of Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tottenham were closing in on a deal.

“Pedro Porro to Tottenham, matter of time,” Romano wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

“All parties expect the deal to be completed and then officially sealed by the end of the weekend.”

However, some reports have emerged suggesting Spurs have encountered another stumbling block.

Spanish outlet AS claims a technicality in Porro’s contract has led to Sporting asking for more money.

Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade has now reported that Tottenham and Sporting “decided to have another meeting today”.

He suggested that this “wasn’t supposed to happen originally”, and as of 5:53pm, talks were “happening right now”.

Pedro Porro: não era suposto, mas Tottenham e Sporting resolveram fazer hoje mais uma reunião. A conversa está a decorrer neste exato momento. A ver qual vai ser o resultado… — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) January 27, 2023

Andrade doesn’t explain why new talks were suddenly pencilled in.

However, this alongside the AS report suggest Spurs still aren’t in smooth sailing territory.

Furthermore, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has stressed that Porro will not leave before Saturday’s Portuguese League Cup final.

“He does not leave before the game,” he said, as reported by Noticias Ao Minuto and The Spurs Express.

“Whatever has to happen, happens. We’re prepared for all scenarios.

“I don’t know if it’s the last game or not, until the 1st we will not know.”

Complicated

Things are starting to get a bit messy on the Porro front.

Let’s hope Spurs manage to seal a deal and, if not, they can quickly move on to another target.

It’s no secret that Antonio Conte wants to bring in a new right wing-back.

With Spurs desperately looking to get back into top-four contention, improving the squad’s quality this month is key.

Tottenham have already signed Arnaut Danjuma, a much-needed signing, but a right wing-back is needed too.