Tottenham transfer news: 5 Premier League clubs want to sign Djed Spence











Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is wanted by five Premier League clubs, according to Sky Sports.

Spurs have reportedly made the 22-year-old available on loan in the second half of the season.

Spence joined Tottenham to much fanfare in the summer, following his heroics on loan at Nottingham Forest.

However, Spurs boss Antonio Conte has only given him 41 minutes of competitive game time across six outings.

In addition, Spence is yet to start a competitive game for Tottenham since arriving at N17.

Conte has also made it clear he sees the former Middlesbrough gem as a prospect at this moment in time.

Sky Sports has now provided an update on the Spence state of play.

They claim that five Premier League clubs have approached Tottenham, hoping to sign Spence.

However, Spurs will apparently only consider straight loan deals.

The report adds that Tottenham want Spence to get regular football.

Tricky situation for Spurs and Spence alike

You have to feel sorry for Spence. He joined Spurs as one of the top talents in English football and isn’t getting a look-in.

However, it doesn’t look as though Tottenham just want to offload him already. As per the report, they don’t seem willing to sell him.

At the same time, Spurs can’t really go anywhere but the Premier League in terms of finding Spence a loan club.

A Championship loan would be no good as the 22-year-old clearly proved himself at Nottingham Forest last term.

He was ‘unbelievable‘ for the Reds, helping them return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

At the same time, Tottenham won’t want to bolster the ranks of any teams who could directly pose a threat to their European ambitions.

Also, it’s absolutely crucial that Spence goes into a team where he’d be an immediate starter.