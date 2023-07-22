Tottenham training team hints who Postecoglou sees as his first-choice XI

Tottenham are out in Asia on their pre-season tour as they look to prepare to hit the ground running under Ange Postecoglou.

The new Tottenham manager is putting his new squad through their paces with some hard work in training, while there’s also a lot of new information – tactically – for the Spurs squad to digest.

Of course, there’ll be excuses coming the way of Postecoglou. The former Celtic boss pulls no punches in his comments to the media and he’ll want his players firmly on board with everything he’s going through.

And during training today, as reported by The Sun’s Tom Barclay, it seems Postecoglou might have dropped a big hint over who he sees as his best XI.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Sharing the team selections for a training game, Barclay took to Twitter to show two different XI’s lining up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Interestingly, in the team containing the front three of Kane, Son and Kulusevski – Tottenham’s first-choice trio – the XI also had James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, and new goalkeeper, Vicario, included.

In there with those new faces was Yves Bissouma, who is said to be impressing in pre-season, while Ben Davies partnered Cristian Romero at the heart of the defence.

It could be, then, that Postecoglou is very much hinting at who his XI might be on the opening day of the season.

Tottenham team taking shape

This is certainly interesting from Ange Postecoglou. Clearly, there is a thought process behind these XI’s and the one with Kane in is obviously the main XI in his thinking.

It’s nice to see the likes of Udogie in there. The defender will be keen to make an impression this season and has a huge chance to make the left wing-back slot his own.

With Maddison, he was always going to play but being part of a midfield three is interesting. Vicario, naturally, was always likely to get the nod.