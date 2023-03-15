Tottenham tracking winger who models his game on Eden Hazard











Tottenham are now keeping tabs on Watford’s teenage winger Adrian Blake.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Spurs are among the clubs tracking the 17-year-old ahead of the summer.

He is just 17 but has already made his senior debut for the Hornets, who are looking to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Blake’s contract expires at the end of the season, which has unsurprisingly alerted other clubs given his progress this season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tottenham eyeing Watford teenager Adrian Blake

Blake has spoken to club media about who he models his game on and when asked to describe his playing style, said: “I’m a very technical, one versus one type of player.

“I can beat a man and I think my link-up play is very good in the final third. I’m a left-winger who can play in the number 10 role.

“I base my game a lot on Eden Hazard when he was at Chelsea, especially the way he plays and turns. Ismaïla Sarr is certainly similar to where I want to be.

“He is doing really well and is the main man at the club right now. I aspire to be like him.”

This is not the kind of signing Antonio Conte is going to want to bolster his first team if he somehow does a u-turn and remains in charge next season.

Someone like Mauricio Pochettino may prefer it, but given Blake is still largely a youth player at Watford, he could not be expected to make an instant impact at Spurs.

Spurs have a proud history of bringing through their own, and getting Blake on a free transfer may make sense but their fans will want to see more senior additions this summer, whoever the manager is.