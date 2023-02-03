Stan Collymore says Tottenham have signed an 'average player' in Pedro Porro











Stan Collymore is never one to hold back and he’s slammed Tottenham for spending £39m on Pedro Porro during the January window.

Spurs chased Porro all January and finally got the deal over the line on deadline day. The signing is to combat one of Antonio Conte’s biggest problem positions at the moment. Emerson Royal has been underwhelming, while Matt Doherty has been allowed to move on.

However, Collymore, writing for CaughtOffside, believes Porro is nothing more than an ‘average player’ and no someone the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal would have made.

“There are relentless calls for the board to go, Conte’s future is far from secure, their star man Kane is being linked with a move to a rival and they didn’t exactly have a great January transfer window,” Collmore wrote for CaughtOffside.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“Pedro Porro came in from Sporting Lisbon. It’s a great move for him, but he’s an average player that’ll be told to do a job. When you compare that kind of signing to the ones Chelsea are making, sure, it may be unfair to compare any club to them because they’re blowing everyone out of the water at the moment, but even Arsenal’s signing of Trossard – Spurs fans must be pulling their hair out thinking ‘why couldn’t we have got him?’”

TBR’s View: Porro is better than average but has point to prove

Collymore’s assertion that Porro is average is perhaps a bit harsh. He’s a Champions League level player and there’s a reason Spurs chased him so hard. Further, Chelsea were also linked, so it’s not like Porro didn’t have interest from elsewhere.

However, he does have a point to prove. Spurs fans have seen so many signings come in and not deliver. Porro needs to hit the ground running really.

There is talk he won’t get a full debut against City this weekend. If that’s the case, then he’ll simply have to kick on afterwards. But right now, Porro looks a better player than what Spurs currently have in place.