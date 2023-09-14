Tottenham told they have a player who’s 10 times better than £75m Liverpool star

Jorge Burruchaga has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero is 10 times better than Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Argentine centre-back has been the talk of the town lately. Everyone, including Lionel Messi, has been singing his praises, and Burruchaga has now joined the party. Here’s what he said while speaking to Radio La Red AM 910.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Pundit says Tottenham’s Cristian Romero is 10 times better than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

Since Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool, he has been widely regarded as the best defender in the world.

The Dutchman was almost flawless in his first few years at Anfield, and even though he hasn’t quite been at the level he previously set, he’s still a world-class centre-half.

Tottenham too have a top-quality defender in their ranks in Cristian Romero. The Argentine definitely has his flaws, but when his head is in the right place, he’s a fantastic centre-back.

The 25-year-old’s form for club and country over the last two months has been incredible, and Burruchaga, who played 59 times for Argentina back in the day, thinks he’s 10 times better than Van Dijk.

He said, as translated by SportWitness: “They say Van Dijk and tell me he is the best defender in the world. Romero is 10 times more.

“If you look at the best defenders, they are not fast. And Cuti has balance and speed. He’s extraordinary.”

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Well, this is an interesting debate, isn’t it?

Van Dijk is probably the man you would’ve picked every time you needed a defender for your side in the first three or four years following his £75 million (Sky Sports) move to Liverpool.

However, with Lionel Messi among many others coming out and claiming that Romero is the best central defender in world football now, there is a conversation to be had in this regard.

It will be interesting to see who will have the better season – Romero or Van Dijk.