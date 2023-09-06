Tottenham told they have a 22-year-old who’s ‘devastating’ for the opposition

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, bringing in a host of impressive signings.

Spurs wrapped up their summer business with the signing of Wales international Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham signed the 22-year-old from Nottingham Forest on deadline day for a reported £47.5million.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Johnson will hope to make his Spurs debut against Sheffield United after the international break.

The forward has shown what he’s capable of in the Premier League after shining for Forest last term.

Johnson registered eight goals and three assists in the league for the Reds, and 10 goals in all competitions.

His efforts helped Steve Cooper’s side retain their Premier League status in their first season back.

‘Fantastic attitude’

Prior to shining for the East Midlands side, Johnson enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Lincoln City.

Johnson scored 13 goals for the Imps that season, following it up with 19 in his first season as a Forest regular.

Michael Appleton, who coached the Spurs newcomer at Lincoln, has told Sky Sports just how impressive the player is.

“He is devastating running in behind,” he said. “He’s not the kind of player you can leave one on one with 50 yards of pitch behind you.

“He tends to occupy two players. He has the ability to pick the ball up on the edge of his own box and within a few seconds leave the opposition defending for their lives in their half.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Having those players who can play on the transition and get you 40 or 50 yards up the pitch by themselves rather than needing clever combination play with others is huge.

“He is one of those who can get you up the pitch when under the cosh. It relieves pressure.

“I have worked with forwards who can get disinterested and disillusioned if they have not had the right service but Brennan has a fantastic attitude. He is always a willing runner.”

Our view

We’ve all seen what Johnson is capable of in the Premier League as he shone for Forest last term and helped them stay up.

He’s an outstanding player with a great future ahead of him, so it’ll be good to see how he fares at Tottenham in the coming years.