Tottenham Hotspur have been told they have a youngster in Alejo Veliz who’s the best in the Premier League in the air.

Veliz’s former coach at Rosario Central, Adrian Dezotti, has been speaking to The Athletic about the young striker.

Spurs snapped up Veliz for a fee worth £13 million over the summer and the 20-year-old has slowly been integrated into Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

The Argentine has already made two appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League having come off the bench in the wins over Liverpool and Luton.

Veliz has had little minutes to make an impact at Spurs so far but he looks set for a bright future after bagging 11 times in 23 appearances in Argentina last season.

And his former coach believes he’s already the best player in the Premier League when it comes to heading.

Tottenham now told Veliz is the best in the Premier League at heading

Speaking to The Athletic, Adrian Dezotti labelled Veliz’s ability in the air as simply ‘incredible’.

He said: “I watch a lot of English football and there is no other Premier League player who has the aerial game that Alejo has. It’s incredible.”

Veliz is yet to start a game for Spurs after making the switch to England over the summer. But the youngster has already shown he could prove to be a useful option for Postecoglou this season.

Indeed, the youngster has put in two encouraging displays from the bench and looks to be a real presence up front.

Son Heung-min has led the line for Tottenham ever since netting a hat-trick at Turf Moor last month.

But with Richarlison recently moving out to the left-hand side, Veliz could be in line for more minutes after the international break.