Tottenham tell Harvey White he can still leave on loan before deadline
Harvey White has been told that he can leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the final hours of the January transfer window, according to a report from Football London.
It has been a day in which Spurs fans have been waiting for the announcement concerning one player in particular. But most of the business today has centred around players leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the deadline.
And it seems that there may be more to come.
White told he can leave Tottenham on loan
Football London reports that White is wanted by a number of clubs as the deadline looms. And Tottenham have told the young midfielder that he can leave.
White has been in and around the first-team fold under Antonio Conte for some time. And he recently made his Premier League debut, coming on in the final moments of their win over Crystal Palace.
Conte himself believes that White is a ‘really intelligent‘ player.
But a loan move appears to make a lot of sense. There is a lot of competition for a midfield spot in the Spurs squad. And White will not want to watch his development stagnate.
It is therefore, surely best for all parties for a deal to be agreed with one of his admirers before the window shuts.
