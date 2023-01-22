Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has now been offered to PSG











Tottenham Hotspur could face a battle with PSG for Nicolo Zaniolo, with Foot Mercato reporting this weekend that the 23-year-old has now been offered to the Ligue 1 side.

It is appearing increasingly likely that Zaniolo will leave Roma in the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder has struggled for form this season. He was even booed by his own supporters at one stage.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

It seems that a Premier League move could be on the cards. According to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio this week, Tottenham have made an initial loan move for Zaniolo.

Zaniolo offered to PSG

Roma want up to £35 million for the Italy international. But it seems that the likes of West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are not Spurs’ only competition for Zaniolo.

Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

In fact, Foot Mercato is now reporting that Zaniolo has been offered to PSG. Admittedly, it is not clear from the report whether the Ligue 1 champions would be keen to sign the youngster in this window.

Fabio Paratici may feel that now is a good time to step up their bid to sign Zaniolo. He is a player Antonio Conte reportedly really likes. In fact, at one stage, Sky Italia claimed that Conte dreamed of using Zaniolo in the same team as Harry Kane.

But clearly, things have not been going well for him of late. And Spurs may hope that he is available for a fee well below his potential value. He has been labelled an ‘incredible‘ player in the past.

It will be interesting to see if PSG register any interest. Of course, they boast one of the most outstanding forward lines in world football. So they have little need to invest too much on Zaniolo if they have their doubts.

Certainly, Tottenham will be hoping that PSG decide against making a move of their own in the remaining days of the window.