Tottenham target Hakim Ziyech 'distraught' after PSG move collapsed - journalist

Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain both tried to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea in the January transfer window, but neither move materialised.

The Morocco international joined the Blues from Ajax for £33 million three years ago (BBC). He was expected by many to become a star in the Premier League, but things just haven’t worked out for him at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech was desperate to leave Chelsea last month, but luck wasn’t on his side.

Hakim Ziyech had not just one opportunity to leave Chelsea last month, he had two.

The first was when Tottenham expressed an interest in signing him early in the window. The Atheltic revealed that Spurs asked Chelsea if they could take him on loan until the end of the campaign, but talks broke down after the Blues told them they weren’t interested in a loan deal.

A couple of weeks later, Chelsea changed their stance and made Ziyech available for a loan, but Tottenham, who were really interested before, had moved on having signed Arnaut Danjuma.

Ziyech’s final opportunity to leave Stamford Bridge was when PSG came calling. A move looked certain on transfer deadline day, but Chelsea failed to send over the documents in time, and the deal collapsed.

The 29-year-old is now apparently ‘distraught’ after what happened to him last month.

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “I think Ziyech deserved to at least have that appeal and to have a moment to try and get this over the line.

“He’s obviously been left pretty distraught and you can imagine the emotions that he’s gone through to get to this moment.”

TBR View:

Ziyech would’ve been a great option for Tottenham.

Spurs look nowhere near as good as they can be when Dejan Kuusevski is unavailable. Ziyech would’ve been a good alternative for the Swede when required.

The Moroccan can also play as a number 10, which would’ve given Antonio Conte a different option to what he currently has at his disposal.

It’s understandable why Ziyech is devastated. It will be interesting to what will happen in the coming months – if the Danjuma loan deal doesn’t work out, Spurs could make a move for the Moroccan again.

