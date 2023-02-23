Tottenham target gets into big argument with own teammate on the pitch in the Champions League last night











Reported Tottenham target Andre Onana had an on-pitch argument with teammate Edin Dzeko in the Champions League last night.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper was seen shouting at his Inter Milan teammate Dzeko during last night’s 1-0 win over Porto.

Onana started shouting at Dzeko from the other end of the pitch, with the former Manchester City striker clearly gesticulating back.

Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu had to get involved and tell Onana to calm down, trying to cover his mouth by the end of the outburst.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Andre Onana in on-pitch argument with teammate Edin Dzeko

After the game, Onana spoke to BEIN Sports about the incident: “With Dzeko? Only things related to the tension of the match.

“Everything is needed to improve the group. Everyone has the right to have their say, me in the same way as him.

“We leave everything behind us and move on. And if we get angry like this and we win all the matches, everything goes very well!”

Earlier this month, 90Min reported Inter are looking to sell the stopper this summer as part of a clearout as they are looking to raise funds, and Onana is believed to be on the list of players they’re willing to sell.

The report claims that has put Tottenham on red alert as they look for a new long term successor to Hugo Lloris, who is currently injured.

Incidents like this may make Tottenham think twice, but Onana did show his quality to help preserve a clean sheet with some quality saves at San Siro last night too.