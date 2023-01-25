Tottenham target Danjuma has irked Premier League sides with demands











Tottenham Hotspur may have faced even greater competition for Arnaut Danjuma, but for the fact that the Daily Mail reports that the forward’s demands actually irked a number of Premier League sides.

Danjuma looks set to become Spurs’ first signing of the January transfer window. The Dutchman had however, been on the verge of joining Everton before his switch.

Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

In fact, the Daily Mail reports that he had a medical with the Toffees and was interviewed by their in-house media team at Goodison Park. However, there was a late twist.

Danjuma demands irked Premier League rivals before Tottenham made move

Spurs hijacked the bid for the 25-year-old. And the Mail reports that he is now in line to join Antonio Conte’s side on loan with a £27 million option to buy.

Photo By Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images

It is a coup for Tottenham to land a player of his calibre on loan. But it would appear that some Premier League rivals may not be overly impressed with the terms Spurs ultimately agree.

In fact, according to the Mail, the former Bournemouth man’s ambitious demands annoyed a number of Tottenham’s top-flight rivals.

It does seem that Tottenham have produced a coup seemingly securing Danjuma’s signature. He is a very talented forward, who had a very decent record at Villarreal.

If the move comes with an option to buy, much of the potential risk has been eliminated. And Everton will certainly be frustrated to have missed out.

Not much appears to be going right for the Toffees right now. Of course, they are now looking for their next manager. And the fans would quite like some new signings to arrive before the window closes.

Danjuma would not have solved all of their problems by any means. But a deal would have given the side a much-needed lift.

However, it appears that he will be wearing a Tottenham shirt when the two sides meet at Goodison Park in April.