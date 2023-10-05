Tottenham ‘superstar’ could finally return to action for Spurs against Luton

Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil is reportedly expected to return to the Spurs matchday squad this weekend.

This is according to The Athletic, who believe the Tottenham talent could make the bench when Spurs head to Luton in the Premier League.

Gil went under the knife in August due to a groin issue and has missed the start of the season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 22-year-old was hoping for the chance to impress the new Tottenham boss in pre-season.

Sadly, he was not able to do so due to the injury. He also missed Spurs’ pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

However, Gil has been on the comeback trail, keeping fans updated by posting social media pictures of himself in training.

Now, it looks as though the exciting talent could potentially get game time off the bench against the Hatters.

‘Certainly beneficial’

Not long ago, Ange Postecoglou hinted at game time for Gil, who Graham Roberts previously deemed a “little superstar“.

“He’s been a bit unfortunate in that pretty much since the start of pre-season he’s had a couple of injuries that haven’t allowed him to train with the team,” the Spurs boss told football.london last month.

“He had a good year last year away from here and he certainly plays in a position where guys with his attributes can certainly fit into our structure.

“It’ll be good to see Bryan getting up to speed over the next couple of weeks, training with the team.

“And then, obviously with Ivan going down, we’re one down in those wide areas so having him at the club is certainly beneficial.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Postecoglou has given chances to Tottenham players who were previously on the fringes, to great effect.

Just look how well Yves Bissouma is doing now, for instance. Hopefully it’ll be the same for Gil.