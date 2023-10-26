Tottenham summer signing says he’d have ‘walked’ to N17 to join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has revealed that he would have “walked from Italy” to sign for Spurs.

The Tottenham summer signing spoke to Sport Italia about his move to Spurs and how he feels about being at the club.

Vicario joined Tottenham in June, Spurs reportedly paying Italian outfit Empoli an initial £17.2million for the player’s services.

The 27-year-old has hit the ground running at Tottenham, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side to the top of the Premier League table.

As per FBRef, Vicario has a save percentage of 84.2 percent, the best in the Premier League so far this season.

The Tottenham ace has kept four clean sheets for Spurs this season and conceded just eight goals from nine top-flight outings.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham fans have quickly fallen in love with Vicario, and the Spurs player has now revealed that he feels the same way about his new employers.

“This was what I wanted and I didn’t want to listen to anything else,” he said.

“As soon as I knew there was an opportunity to come here I would have signed in blood, I would have walked from Italy.

“I am delighted to be playing in the most beautiful league in the world.

“I tell myself every day, as soon as the alarm clock goes off in the morning. Go to the pitch because you have to play in the most beautiful league in the world.”

Our view

It’s great to hear how happy and grateful Vicario is to be at Tottenham. His attitude is spot-on for what the club wants to achieve.

And obviously there’s his talent. He has been the best keeper in the Premier League so far and he’s on the right track for an amazing season, on a personal level and for the club.

Vicario has proven to be an outstanding acquisition for Tottenham, proving many doubters wrong. He has barely put a foot wrong for Spurs.