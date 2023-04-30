Tottenham striker Harry Kane explains what Ryan Mason did at half-time against Liverpool











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane explained what interim manager Ryan Mason did at half-time against Liverpool to get the club back into the game.

The North London side was 3-0 down after 20 mins at Anfield. They managed to pull one back just before half time thanks to a goal from captain Kane.

The 25 year old now has 25 Premier League goals in 34 appearances. There has been a lot of speculation around his future but he still delivers for the club he loves.

Interim manager Mason and Spurs managed to equalise in the dying minutes. It was not enough as they somehow conceded in the 94th minute and lost 4-3.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Harry Kane explains what Ryan Mason did at half-time

The Spurs job is a very tough one. Just a week ago former interim manager Cristian Stellini was sacked by the club. Mason now has the job until the end of the season. This is the second time he has been interim manager at Spurs.

Mason needed something special during half-time to get the Tottenham back into the game. Kane spoke in an interview after the game and said that the interim manager did something great during half-time.

Speaking to the Tottenham media team after the game, Kane said: “The boss showed great patience in terms of talking to us and even at half-time not to get carried away and try to win the game in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

“We knew we were going to get chances. If we just kept plucking at it and if we kept the clean sheet, that’s what we spoke about at half-time, then we would get something out of the game. We were so close to being right. So, credit to him.”

Despite Mason not having much experience, he is clearly getting some things right in this stint at Spurs. It will definitely be gutting for the club that they didn’t manage to get the draw in the end. They showed some great fight and equalised in the 93rd minute, but it was another deflating match for both the team and the Spurs fan base.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

