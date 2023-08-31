Tottenham still willing to sell ‘amazing’ Conte signing who’s played in every game so far

Ivan Perisic remains one of the players Tottenham Hotspur are open to offers for in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele could also depart before the deadline.

Ivan Perisic is yet to start in the Premier League this season. But he has featured in all three of their games under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

He provided the assist for Tottenham’s goal in their Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham in the week. And it was his pass which led to their second goal in the win over Manchester United earlier this month.

Tottenham still open to offers for Perisic

It does appear that he is going to have plenty of chances if he does stay. But it seems that there is still a question mark over his future at the club.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Telegraph lists a number of Tottenham players who the club are open to offers for. And Perisic is one of the names on the list. Hugo Lloris, Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil are also mentioned.

Spurs are looking to offload a number of players ahead of the deadline. They remain in the hunt to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest. And it seems that they would welcome having the extra funds to play with.

You would think that offloading Perisic would not be as much of a priority as other names on the list. The likes of Lloris, Reguilon, Ndombele and Gil have not played a minute in the Premier League this season.

But Tottenham also probably know that moving some of those players on is going to be easier said than done. Perisic meanwhile, has had an unbelievable career. And he has still managed to provide 13 assists in 48 games for Spurs.

He has the ability to make an ‘amazing‘ impact. But Tottenham fans have probably been underwhelmed by the Croatian.

So if a decent offer comes in, Spurs will have something to think about as the deadline looms.