Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain interested in signing James Ward-Prowse this summer, with the midfielder expected to leave Southampton.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming that West Ham also hold an interest in Ward-Prowse.

Spurs have enjoyed an encouraging start to the summer transfer window as they have already moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Manor Solomon is also closing in on a switch to Tottenham, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the winger is set for his medical today after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer.

Tottenham are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements next, but it seems they still hold an interest in snapping up another midfielder in James Ward-Prowse.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Tottenham still keen on Ward-Prowse

The Daily Mail claims that Spurs and West Ham are interested in signing Ward-Prowse this summer, alongside fellow Londoners Fulham.

It’s noted that the 28-year-old is expected to leave St Mary’s after Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse has been a standout performer for Southampton over the past few years and looks set to leave the south coast this summer.

He’s gained a reputation as an excellent free-kick taker over the years and netted four times from dead-ball situations last season.

Of course, Tottenham have already added a set-piece specialist to their squad in James Maddison, with the Englishman netting twice from direct free-kicks during the last campaign.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Tottenham have been credited with a long-standing interest in the Saints skipper, but it would be a surprise to see them move for him this summer.

Ward-Prowse has produced some ‘unbelievable’ performances for Southampton, but Spurs have similar options to the Englishman already.

Nevertheless, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg facing an uncertain future at the club, they may need to replace the Dane later in the window.