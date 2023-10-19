Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has made a claim about Arsenal after the North London Derby earlier this season.

Bissouma has been speaking to Colinterview – Oh My Goal and claimed Spurs’ players knew exactly how Arsenal were going to approach the derby.

Tottenham picked up a deserved point at the Emirates Stadium last month thanks to a Son Heung-min brace.

Arsenal came flying out the blocks on the day and had Tottenham on the ropes before taking a 1-0 lead through a Cristian Romero own goal. But after Gabriel Jesus wasted a golden opportunity to go 2-0 up, Spurs grew into the game and earned a deserved point.

Yet, Yves Bissouma says Tottenham’s players are still disappointed about the result and he believes they could have taken all three points.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Bissouma makes claim about Arsenal

The Mali international claims that Tottenham didn’t execute their game plan well enough in the first half, despite knowing that Arsenal would press high up the pitch.

When asked if he was disappointed about the North London Derby result, Bissouma responded: “Yeah. Yeah we’re disappointed.

“It was a very good game but we didn’t respect our principles. If we had respected our principles, we would’ve won the game.”

The 26-year-old Spurs star was then asked if Ange Postecoglou’s men were particularly unhappy with their first-half display.

“Yeah,” Bissouma responded. “Especially the first half. There were 2 or 3 mix ups, and then [this or that].

“We knew they would start the game pressing us because they know we play with the ball now. We knew it, we knew it all.

“But you know, during the game things happen. But no one is surprised at all and I’m telling you, some results we’re actually disappointed by.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bissouma starred on the day for Spurs and despite riding their luck in the first half hour of the game, they would have been kicking themselves for not going on to win the game.

Tottenham surprised many with their display in the derby while Arsenal missed the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the day.

Both North London sides remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season and boast identical records.

Spurs sit top on goal difference at this stage but it will be intriguing to see if they can keep pace with Arteta’s men over the course of the season.