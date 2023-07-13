Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min has sent a message of support to Dele Alli after watching his interview with Gary Neville today.

Dele has given an emotional interview on The Overlap as he opened up about his struggles over the past few years.

The former Spurs man discussed his battle with sleeping pill addiction and mental health, while he also spoke about some harrowing incidents in his life.

Unsurprisingly, Dele has received plenty of support from the footballing community after the interview was released on Thursday morning.

The likes of Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have already sent heartfelt messages to their former teammate.

Now, Son has taken to social media and posted a message of support for Dele.

Son sends message to Dele

Son posted a series of pictures of himself and Dele during their time at Spurs together on his Instagram story.

He wrote: “Your brave words will help so many people. Proud of you mate,” alongside a heart emoji.

Dele has received plenty of criticism over the past few years after a prolonged dip in form. The midfielder left Tottenham back in January last year as he made the switch to Goodison Park.

It’s clear that his struggles off the pitch have impacted his football massively for a long period of time now, but it’s brilliant to see the football community rallying around him after the interview.

Of course, Dele forged some brilliant relationships during his time at Spurs and it’s no surprise to see his former teammates offering their support.

We certainly hope to see Dele back to his best in the Premier League soon, but more importantly, back with a smile on his face once again.