Tottenham star scores stunning goal past PL goalkeeper in training with national team

James Maddison appears to have taken his Tottenham Hotspur form with him to England training, with the attacking midfielder scoring a stunning goal past Aaron Ramsdale at St George’s Park.

Maddison’s strike is featured in the latest England training video, and is followed by the Spurs vice-captain turning to the camera and asking: ‘did you get that?’

On current form, James Maddison should have been one of the first names Gareth Southgate included in his England squad. The 26-year-old has made an exceptional start to life with Spurs since his £40 million move.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Maddison leads the way for assists in the Premier League, setting up five goals for his teammates. Meanwhile, he has found the back of the net himself twice.

James Maddison scores stunning goal in England training

His radar was a little off against Luton before the international break. Maddison – who still managed to set up the only goal in the game – got himself in position to have a shot on a couple of occasions, but failed to hit the target.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

That appears to have been a blip however, judging by the latest England training video. Maddison scored an outstanding goal past Ramsdale, curling the ball into the top corner with his right foot seemingly from just outside the area.

It would be particularly sweet for Tottenham fans to see that Ramsdale is the goalkeeper Maddison beats.

And they will be hoping to see him get the chance to show what he can do in the games against Australia and Italy. It is remarkable to think that Maddison has only made four appearances for his country so far.

Of course, he was named in the World Cup squad last year but failed to play a single minute.

Gareth Southgate has certainly made some questionable decisions over the last 12 minutes with his team selections. So nothing is a given ahead of the next two games.

But on current evidence, Maddison should certainly feature prominently.