Tottenham star Rodrigo Bentancur shares injury recovery update

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has provided an optimistic update on his road to recovery.

The Spurs star spoke to Telemundo in his homeland, as relayed by ESPN and translated by Sport Witness.

Bentancur suffered a cruciate ligament injury in February, for which he had to undergo surgery.

This ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, and he has spent 200 days on the treatment table.

The Tottenham ace is not expected back in the fold until the end of August at the earliest.

However, Bentancur says he’s “doing so well” on the road to recovery and is taking it all in his stride.

Speaking to Telemundo, the Spurs star revealed just how much work he is putting in.

“The injury was at a time when I was very well, but the truth is that I do not change what happened for anything,” he said.

“I was missing a lot at the family level and everything that I am experiencing with my daughter and my girlfriend in these four months is priceless. That is also why my recovery time has passed so quickly and I am doing so well.

“It’s a long injury, one of the most difficult in football, but the truth is that I’m having such a good time with my family… I train the same every day, I do double shifts two or three times a week.

“I brought the club’s physiotherapist to Uruguay; we continue working and my knee is doing very well. I didn’t set a lap time, but I hope in two or three months to be at least gaining a few minutes again.”

Our view

Bentancur a huge player and fan favourite at Tottenham. Spurs really have missed him in wake of his ACL injury.

However, it’s great to hear that he is doing so well both physically and mentally as he continues to get better.

There could well be a lot of change at Spurs by the time he is back in the fold.

Not only is Ange Postecoglou now in charge, but there could well be numerous personnel changes in the squad.

Let’s see what happens, but so far, there seems to be a cautious optimism ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.