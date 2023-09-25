Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison was left annoyed after what a reporter said to him following the North London Derby yesterday.

Maddison starred for Spurs yesterday as he helped Ange Postecoglou’s side pick up a well-deserved point at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international provided two assists on the day as he set up both of Son Heung-min’s goals.

Maddison spoke to Viaplay after the derby and reflected on a spirited Tottenham performance.

But it’s fair to say he wasn’t impressed with one of reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft’s questions.

Speaking to Viaplay after yesterday’s 2-2 draw, Maddison was left annoyed after Fjortoft asked about Spurs taking a point from the game.

The reporter said: “If you see the development of the team, you were close to losing to Sheffield United, now you come here and take a point again, answering those critics, how far can you go, how far you can develop?”

“I don’t like the phrase take a point,” Maddison responded. “We earned a point. It’s a derby, we deserved one point just as much as them, we don’t take anything. We earned it.

“But we won late at Sheffield United but stuff like that and coming back from behind today shows the character we have and we want to continue to build and that’s going to help us this season.”

Maddison makes a great point that Spurs earned a point at the Emirates yesterday as they put in an encouraging performance.

Many expected Spurs to fall short against their bitter rivals as Mikel Arteta’s men are much further down the line in terms of their project.

But Postecoglou has completely transformed Spurs in such a short space of time and while Spurs rode their luck at times in the first half yesterday, they could have gone on to win the game after dominating for long periods.