Ange Postecoglou officially becomes the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach on July 1 but Eric Dier already faces question marks over his future past the transfer window.

That is according to The Telegraph, which reports that Postecoglou is keen for Tottenham to target a new centre-half. The Australian is eager to build on Spurs’ swoop for Leicester City’s James Maddison. But his plans have raised doubts for Dier having a future in north London.

Dier will enter the final year of his contract with Tottenham on July 1. Spurs have held talks with the 29-year-old over a potential new deal. But the defender is so far yet to sign a fresh agreement to remain in the capital to increase the uncertainty around his ongoing position.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Eric Dier’s stance on leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer

For his part, Dier has no intention of leaving Tottenham during the current transfer window. He is also excited about working with Postecoglou and feels fully fit once again. The 49-cap England international missed the end of the 2022/23 season following surgery on his groin.

Tottenham sent Dier for an operation in May to resolve a groin injury that had plagued him since the World Cup at Qatar 2022. The problem contributed to the 6 ft 2 enforcer suffering a dip in form near the end of Antonio Conte’s tenure. Yet he remained a key part of the side.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

What have Tottenham Hotspur told Eric Dier about a transfer?

Dier started in 31 of his 33 appearances during the 2022/23 Premier League season, plus all seven of his Champions League appearances. Yet Postecoglou’s wish to sign a new centre-half, plus Dier’s contract entering the last 12 months, raised doubts over his future at Spurs.

But Tottenham have not told Dier that he will be sold during the summer transfer window to make space for Postecoglou’s signings. Spurs have given their £4m signing from Sporting Lisbon back in August 2014 no indication that the club is actively looking to offload him, too.

What could also help Dier cement a position under Postecoglou in 2023/24 is that he will be among the first to report back to Hotspur Way when Tottenham begin their pre-season. The defender is likely to be among those returning to the club’s training ground at the weekend.