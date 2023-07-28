Tottenham star blocked move to Champions League club despite Levy closing in on deal

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been the subject of a lot of interest and new reports have shared that the striker stopped Daniel Levy selling the striker to a top club.

According to The Telegraph, ‘sources claim’ that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had been close to agreeing a deal to sell Kane to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite this, Kane apparently practically stopped any move to France from happening. This is due to the fact that he does not want to move to Ligue 1. The report also shares that PSG are willing to outbid any club.

Due to this, if Spurs have to sell Kane this summer, then Levy has to sell to Bayern Munich. The player apparently fancies a move to Germany and Bayern executives have travelled to London as they are ‘ready to renew their assault’ to try and sign him.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Kane blocked Levy selling him to PSG

This is quite a big update as many Tottenham fans would have probably thought that the ‘underrated‘ striker would head to any top club this summer.

It is still hard for the club to keep the player. The report suggests he fancies a move to Bayern and with him only having one year left on his deal, Levy is not in control of the situation.

The Tottenham chairman could risk losing the world-class striker on a free transfer and this would be a horrible situation. The club will need a lot of money and a couple of signings to replace him.

It doesn’t help things that the striker is blocking a move to the club that would pay the most money for him this summer window.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

If somewhat feels inevitable that the Spurs striker will leave this summer. The club are not in a European competition and haven’t won a trophy in over a decade.

Kane is yet to win a trophy and with the player having only one-year left on his deal, it feels like he needs to make a big move now if he wants a trophy.