Tottenham star Arnaut Danjuma pushing to start against Newcastle, 22-year-old likely to be dropped











Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly the ‘most likely’ player to drop out of the starting line-up against Newcastle United today, with Arnaut Danjuma pushing to start.

Spurs travel to St James’ Park later this afternoon for what is a crucial game in terms of their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Cristian Stellini has got off to a shaky start to his spell as acting head coach, with the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend putting a major dent in their push for a top-four finish.

The Italian faces a big decision today as well after Arnaut Danjuma impressed during his cameo against the Cherries.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Danjuma came off the bench to score with a well-taken finish, while Dejan Kulusevski has really struggled since the turn of the year.

The Swedish winger has managed just one goal and the same number of assists for Tottenham since the Premier League returned after the World Cup.

And after Danjuma’s promising display last weekend, it seems that Kulusevski could drop to the bench today.

Kulusevski likely to be dropped

The Evening Standard reports that Danjuma is pushing for his first start for Tottenham since making the switch from Villarreal on loan in January.

Richarlison could also come into the side after returning from a spell on the sidelines, with Kulusevski the ‘most likely’ player to drop out.

It’s fair to say that it’s been an underwhelming campaign for Kulusevski so far, after he got off to a brilliant start to life in north London last time out.

The 22-year-old has been lauded as an ‘incredible’ talent, but it may be the right time for Stellini to take him out of the firing line.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Danjuma has waited patiently for his opportunity and after last week’s promising cameo, the 26-year-old deserves the opportunity to start from the off.

Spurs will need to put in a much-improved display if they are to pick up a win at Newcastle today. You get the feeling that Stellini needs to make a couple of changes after the level of performances over the past few weeks.

