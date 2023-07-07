Tottenham staff already taken by surprise by what Ange Postecoglou has done at N17

The latest reports suggest that the staff at Tottenham are already surprised by what new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has done.

The 57-year-old Australian arrived at Tottenham this summer after a great spell in management at Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

Postecoglou managed at Celtic for two years and had a brilliant spell in charge. The new Tottenham boss managed to win five trophies, including the SPFL twice.

Now he had a lot of pressure on his plate as he looks to get the club qualifying for European football again and possibly winning a trophy.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Spurs staff surprised by what Ange Postecoglou has done at Tottenham

The latest news came from the Evening Standard, which reported that Postecoglou has a fondness for using ‘mate’,

Despite this, he has already memorised the names of almost every member of staff. This has taken some by surprise.

No doubt it’s the little things that help the bigger picture.

Knowing all your staff and being able to name them will show that Postecoglou cares about those at the club.

The fact that this surprised them emphasises that the staff did not have this kind of treatment with recent former managers.

It definitely feels like there is a feel-good factor at the club this summer as Spurs try to get back to battling for top four again.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

With James Maddison already signed, Spurs have already showed that they want to give Postecoglou a much-improved squad.

He has shown that he can succeed at a top level and win trophies with Celtic, and no doubt there will be hope that he can do the same at Spurs.

No doubt there is a lot unknown about the club right now, but it looks like the new manager will try to bring a more attacking style to the club and a more enjoyable atmosphere.