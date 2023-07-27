Tottenham should sign £21m ‘leader’ instead of Edmond Tapsoba – TBR View

Tottenham are heavily linked with multiple defenders and they should definitely be looking to sign Victor Nelsson over Edmond Tapsoba.

Recent reports from Kicker have shared that if Tottenham want Tapsoba, they are going to have to pay at least £42million for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also linked with Nelsson. Apparently, the Galatasaray defender has been the subject of an offer from Spurs. It has been rejected.

Nelsson’s ‘mind is on the transfer‘ to Spurs. If the North London side do want him, then they will be able to get him for around £21million. This is a lot cheaper than Tapsoba.

Spurs should sign Nelsson over Tapsoba

Both players are definitely top-level centre-backs, but when there is so much money between the two, there is a big decision to make.

Spurs have already spent big money on players like James Maddison and do not have an unlimited transfer budget this summer.

The two defenders play to a very high level and they are both the same age. It is very hard to split them apart and favour one over the other.

Due to this and due to Nelsson being a lot cheaper, it makes more sense for Spurs to go for the Danish international over Tapsoba.

One thing the Turkish league defender has over Tapsoba is the fact that he has recently won the league title. This winning experience and mentality is something Spurs are missing.

In addition, there have been comparisons to Tottenham great Jan Vertonghen and Napoli ace Kim Min-jae on Twitter.

It would be massively beneficial for them to have a commanding defender at the back. Especially one who has also been key in helping his club win a trophy.

The “leader” would be a much better addition than Tapsoba right now for the club.