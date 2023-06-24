Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on their first signing of the summer in Guglielmo Vicario.

Multiple outlets and leading journalists have claimed that the player is all-but set to join Spurs now.

For instance, Fabrizio Romano declared “here we go” on Vicario to Tottenham on Thursday.

The Empoli goalkeeper should now be undergoing his Spurs medical at the weekend.

News of Tottenham closing in on the signing of Vicario appears to have split the Spurs fanbase.

Fans were keeping tabs on reports of Tottenham moving for Brentford’s David Raya.

As a talented Premier League-proven goalkeeper, reaction to him joining would’ve likely been a lot more positive.

However, the Bees seemingly wouldn’t budge from their £40million valuation of Raya.

This has apparently led to Spurs looking elsewhere, and Vicario is reported to be joining for less than £17million.

Some fans have deemed him a cheaper option, while others recall how the last Serie A goalkeeper did at N17.

‘He’s very well regarded’

In Alasdair Gold’s latest Q&A on football.london, a fan asked him for the low-down on Vicario.

“I get that he’s an unknown to those who don’t watch Serie A and cheaper than the ready-made Raya,” said Gold.

“So I completely understand where that sentiment is coming from. It looks like Spurs taking a cheaper route.

“On the other side of the coin, everyone I’ve asked who covers the Italian league says Spurs are getting one of the deals of the transfer window.

“Vicario was wanted by Inter, Juventus, Napoli and Bayern if they lost their keepers this year, while Manchester United and Brighton have looked at him, so he’s very well regarded.

“Also, we look at clubs like Brighton and Brentford and marvel at how they grab players just before they become stars with good scouting and use of data and have a list of similar targets they can switch between if a price is deemed as lacking in value.

“It looks like Spurs may have done the same here so I’m hoping this is the start of a new way of working for the north London club.

“Paratici enquired about Vicario earlier this year so he’s someone they’ve had their eye on for a while.”

Our view

Spurs fans have certainly had their fair share of disappointment over the years. Particularly because a lot of this has come despite promising situations.

For instance, Spurs appointed Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, two of the most successful managers in recent years, but both failed to win anything at N17.

With that in mind, links with Raya which gave way to the signing of an unknown (in the UK) keeper for less than half the price just seemed like more of the same.

However, it really does look as though Vicario could be a very special goalkeeper. Suppose all we can do is wait and see how he gets on.