Tottenham Hotspur have been busy bolstering their ranks in the summer transfer window.

Now, Spurs will hope to offload players who are surplus to Ange Postecoglou’s requirements before the deadline.

Davinson Sanchez doesn’t appear to have much of a future at Tottenham. As such, Spurs are seemingly looking to move him on.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

L’Equipe has now provided an update on the state of play involving Tottenham, Sanchez and suitors Rennes.

The French outlet claims a number of clubs have tried to sign the Spurs defender, but to no avail thus far.

The likes of Galatasaray, PSV and Spartak Moscow have apparently made approaches for Sanchez.

However, they’ve all been unsuccessful, meaning Rennes still have a chance of getting a deal over the line.

According to L’Equipe, Rennes’ talks with Spurs are set to be ‘intense’.

This is due to the lack of considerable time to find an agreement, and the other is the player’s price tag.

Apparently, Daniel Levy doesn’t want to let Sanchez leave for less than €20million (around £17million).

Indeed, he has reportedly turned down an offer from Borussia Dortmund for a loan with an option to buy.

Rennes, however, are apparently hoping to pay a lot less than £17million.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

They have reportedly made a €9million (£7.7million) offer and don’t seem to be willing to go beyond €14million (£12million).

‘The dialogue continues’, adds L’Equipe, suggesting Tottenham need to reduce their valuation if they want to sell the £65,000-a-week player.

Our view

With just over 24 hours before the transfer window closes, Spurs are running out of time to offload Sanchez.

You can understand why Levy wants to get as much as he can for the player. After all, Tottenham spent £42million on him.

Rennes’ purported £7.7million is simply not good enough, so let’s see what happens in talks between them and Spurs.